Raising Awareness for Child Abuse during the summer months

Child abuse in the summer months does not see an increase, but there is a decrease in reporting. Community experts weigh in on what parents should look out for.

BRYAN, Texas — This past year Brazos County reported 501 confirmed victims of child abuse and neglect.

This number doesn't include the victims that do not report their abuse, however.

The summer can bring children into new environments where they may not feel like there is a trustworthy adult that is present.

“They're also around other individuals that maybe potential perpetrators so camp counselors family members that they don’t see normally and then they're not in school to make those reports,” explained Cary Baker, Executive Director of Scotty's House.

Being mindful of the individuals who are taking care of your children this summer can prevent incidents that may end up requiring the services and counselling that Scotty's House provides.

“Anywhere really is potential place where kids can get abused so as a parent you really have to go and ask questions who is with my child is there ever an adult alone with my child you wanna talk about those ratios and make sure there's not really instances for that to happen,” Baker said.

Experts advise parents to have essential conversations with their children to make sure they feel empowered to speak up.

“Also you know making sure your kids know that they can come to you if something has happened if they feel like somebody has touched them inappropriately has touched them where their bathing suit covers they need to know you are a safe person that they can come and tell you something like that has happened,” Baker explained.