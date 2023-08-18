Daycare owner speaks on childcare centers struggling to adjust ahead of removal of Childcare Management Services

Affordable childcare just became more scarce following this recent change.

CENTRAL, Texas — It's only been a few weeks since school started back, yet a new program coming in the nearing months will set many families back financially.

Childcare Management Services (CCMS) provides low income-based families assistance on finding affordable childcare. In October, daycares can no longer accept families utilizing the service.

Local daycare owner, Nelly Rodriguez of the Multilingual Academy daycare center in College Station, Texas shared in an interview with 6 News how the change will hurt families and daycare centers itself.

In addition, she is founder of the Texas Childcare Network and has seen the widespread impact it's had on all Texas daycare centers.

"We are in education to advocate for families," said Rodriguez. "Letting families go, reducing the amount of spots we have available for CCMS is not something we ever wanted to do or want to do."

The initial notice that came from Workforce Brazos Valley was sent out to daycare owners back in January. Originally set to be implemented in March but after major backlash from parent and owners, it's now being implemented in two months.

"It is impossible to even make payroll, even make your mortgage payments, your monthly rent payments, utilities," she explained its impact on the business side of centers. "There's a lot involved in running a childcare center."

As owner of a multilingual academy daycare center, it's stripped enrollment even for their afterschool programs.

"We had 47 students, we were one of the centers that had the highest number of CCMS enrollment," she said. "Unfortunately with the changes the numbers have been reduced to about 20 families."

Rodriguez shared how it's been difficult getting assistance from Workforce Solutions or the Texas Commission.

6 News attempted to reach out to Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley on what brought on the change, but received no response as of yet.

It's now up to them.

"We're trying to supplement with other programs. We're trying do parents night out, we're trying to do things to be able to make up for the amount of income we will be losing," Rodriguez shared.

Several frustrated parents and daycare owners like Rodriguez have started a petition in hopes of a change.

To keep their staff, and help families struggling in communities.

