City of Bryan hamburger fundraiser to be held Friday, Oct. 21

Pre-sale tickets for the event are currently available for purchase, and allow meals to be purchased at a discount when compared to tickets on the day of the event.

BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan will be hosting their 16th annual hamburger fundraiser at the Brazos Center on Briarcrest Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. All proceeds from the event will go towards the United Way of the Brazos Valley.

Prices for the drive are under $10 per ticket, but will vary depending on the day a ticket is purchased and the type of burger.

Pre-sale tickets are $5 for a single, and $7 for a double, while tickets purchased the day of the fundraiser will be $6 for a single, and $8 for a double. The meals will include a burger, chips, drink, and a cookie.

Tickets can be purchased at two locations throughout the rest of the week: