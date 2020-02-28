COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station is celebrating the start of a big project for not only their offices, but the community as a whole.

College Station broke ground for its new City Hall building on Thursday afternoon.

City employees and their families joined in on the celebration.

Folks like Mayor Karl Mooney and City Manager Bryan Woods spoke on their excitement for the project and how the building would bring city employees together with the public.

"It's gonna be a tremendous asset for the city to work recruit and retain people. But really it's gonna be an exceptional community asset. This is gonna have a lot more public space, bigger council chambers, also a community room and also rooms that can be utilized for community meetings and interactions that we have with the public. Its really just going to be a completely different building than we have now," Woods said.

The new City Hall building is expected to be finished in 2022.