The City of College Station’s was considering consolidating and leaving Experience B-CS for some time, and the pandemic helped solidify that decision.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Tourism is going through a bit of a shift in Bryan-College Station.

Experience Bryan-College Station is disbanding after the City of College Station decided to handle tourism themselves.

Since the early 2000's, Bryan and College Station have put money earned from hotel occupancy taxes in a pool with Experience Bryan-College Station, who would work to attract tourism to the twin cities.

In August 2020, That partnership will end.

“The City of College Station has decided to exercise the 60 day termination clause as part of that contract... because they would like to take tourism in to the city as part of economic development,” said Kindra Fry, the President/CEO of Experience Bryan-College Station.

College Station was considering the consolidation for some time, and to Ruiz, the pandemic solidified that decision.

Natalie Ruiz, the AICP Economic Development Director for the City of College Station said, “it had a huge impact on our local economy. Not only hotels, but also restaurants and attractions. Hospitality is our top industry, and so this move is gonna help a lot with our strategic goals for the community.”

COVID-19 has also impacted the city of Bryan, whose leaders didn’t want their official tourism partnership to end.

Bryan's Deputy City Manager, Joey Dunn said, “they felt that both cities together is better than cities kind of working on their own. We’re Aggieland. We all kind of work together... We cant make college station stay in on an agreement. So we certainly are gonna move forward and make sure our Bryan destinations are taken care of... Aside from that, we’ll continue to work as best we can on all kinds of coordination.”

So a partnership will still exist to some extent, just minus the third party. And with that, jobs at experience Bryan-College Station are still being figured out.

“I feel confident that people working here will still have a job. I cant speculate as to where that job will be, but I think we’ll all be working in tourism doing what we can to help either community," Fry said.

Ruiz said, “I don’t see us going head to head and competing. We’re gonna work with a ton of our community partners to champion the Brazos Valley.”