City of Prairie View honors "Black Lives Matter" movement with street mural

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — The images attached to this article are courtesy of Prairie View A&M University.

The City of Prairie View's “Black Lives Matter” street mural is on track to be completed by end of day Friday. Prairie View Mayor David Allen chose to have the permanent mural in place by Juneteenth, and Prairie View A&M University students, faculty and staff joined the effort to make the piece of art a reality.

The mural is located on University Blvd, also known as Sandra Bland Parkway in Prairie View, and its placement is more than just coincidence. Mayor Allen chose this street because it was where Sandra Bland was arrested in 2015. Bland's controversial arrest and death ultimately lead to Texas legislation known as the Sandra Bland Act.