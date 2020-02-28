COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station City Council has voted to adopt a "hands-free" ordinance for driving with mobile devices.

The decision was made in Thursday evening's City Council meeting with Assistant Chief of Police Brandy Norris speaking on behalf of the ordinance.

Earlier that day, before the ordinance was voted on, she said "Driving around the streets, you can look over at any time and see people on their cell phones almost it seems constantly there's no shortage of stories of tragedies occurring because of distracted driving. and so just in an effort to make college station as safe as possible, we're going to go ahead and see what council thinks and see if they're interested in passing the ordinance to make our streets safer."

It will be illegal to have your cell phone in your hand while driving or riding a bicycle in the city limits.

City council also discussed that there will be more signage around the city about the hands free ordinance.

And all in all, the council agreed that it was the best thing to keep the city safe.

"I think this is a logical move forward.something that we got ourselves distracted from it when the state changed how they wanted to enforce anti texting and we now got back on track with it so i think its a good step forward and i am happy that we're gonna adopt it," said John Nichols, City Council Place 5.

According to the council's discussion, there will be a 90-day "Educational" grace period where drivers will get warnings if they're using a device that's not hands free.

After that grace period ends, citations will be issued.