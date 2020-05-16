Customers of Uptown Cheapskate can call or message the store, set up an appointment and video chat with an employee who'll help you browse the store.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As the economy starts to open up, businesses everywhere have been working to adapt to this new normal.

College Station consignment store, Uptown Cheapskate is improving their business model for the digital age.

The clothing store has only been around since January, but its landing on its feet during this crisis.

“We’ve trained all the employees, specific disinfecting, specific cleaning techniques in the store to keep everything sanitary,” said Shayna Ambers, a shift lead.

Along with social distancing practices in the store, they’ve implemented a new system.

“We are positing clothes on our Instagram we post on our Facebook as well, we’ll just have people call us and set up a personal shopping appointment with us,” Ambers said.

If you see anything on their social media that catches your attention or if you’re looking for a particular type of item, customers can video chat with employees for a virtual browse around the store.

Ambers said, “You can pay over the phone, you can pay through Paypal and all you have to do is drive up and we can put your new items in your car.”

For her and her co-workers, this move is a step in the right direction.

“Personally I think that this is a great way to reach out to the community," she said, "especially for the people who are not ready to come out of their homes yet or cant come out of their homes yet due to medical reasons... It's really been working out. We love it. This is a great way to still get people the fashion that they love safely and in a way that makes them the most comfortable.”