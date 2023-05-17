"Come out and make a change" | Community activist hosting gun reform rally in hope of change

"Everyday we turn around it's a new mass murder, mass shooting, somewhere in America," said community activist, Tre Watson.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Gun reform has been a hot topic throughout the state due to recent mass shootings. In fact, many lawmakers have already filed several bills to reform Texas gun laws.

Now, one community activist is hosting a gun reform rally to bring awareness to the issue who says that change needs to happen and requires immediate action.

Watson is a College Station native who shared his familiarity with the amount of gun violence that has taken place throughout the BCS area, and he believes the current gun laws are archaic and long overdue for changes.

"It's a different America now then it was then," Watson said. "We need to look at the laws and amendments and make sure we correct them to the times that are now."

On Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the intersection between George Bush Drive and South Texas Avenue he and many others will host an 'End The Silence' gun reform rally. Additionally, the Texas Young Democrats, another activist group that has also advocated for gun law reforms, will be in attendance.

Watson, who hopes to run for city council in the future to continue to push for change says this isn't his first time speaking up.

"About two years ago I hosted an event for black men in general at the Lincoln Center to stop all this gun violence in our community," he said.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been a total of 23 recorded shootings that have taken place in the Brazos Valley, with 11 of those being recorded in Brazos County alone.

"And now it's continue to go so I'm gonna continue to speak out about it," said Watson.

He hopes for Brazos Valley residents to speak out with him against gun reform not just locally, but across Texas as well.