Grand Station Entertainment to host bowling fundraiser event for Holleman fire victims

A Bryan man gathered the community to host a bowling fundraising tournament for families that lost everything in the Holleman Oaks Apartment fire.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Bryan man is bringing the Brazos community together to help the families and victims of the Holleman Oaks apartment fire in College Station.

Marvin Yates lives in the Holleman Oaks and was one of the victims of that fire that happened on July 25th. Yates explained how smoke was everywhere, and how he caught a young woman that jumped from her three story unit to escape the flames.

He said he took this opportunity to spring into action, using his passion for bowling to host a bowling fundraiser tournament at Grand Station Entertainment to give back to the Brazos community.

"We lost everything," said Yates.

Six families apartments were destroyed, including pieces of his own building, according to Yates.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Grand Station Entertainment, a live raffle and auction was held for residents to participate in while they bowled. All of the proceeds went to the affected families at the end of the night.

"I think it's beautiful because I've been knowing this guy for a while and when I saw it on the news and it happened I was kind of devastated," resident Isiah Hutchinson stated. "What he's doing right here is just amazing. You know everybody's coming together to support and bow, you know we all one community."

Yates explained it was a team effort that will help every single family that were victims to this tragedy.

"No one is gonna be left out."