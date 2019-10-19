COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Friends, family and the College Station community gathered at Hillier Funeral Home to pay their respects to the city's first lady, Laura Dean Mooney.

Mooney, 59, died suddenly Oct. 10 in her home. She's being remembered as a passionate and loving person who walked with an air of confidence. She was an advocate for many local causes, but her biggest drive in life was bringing the message of Mothers Against Drunk Driving to everyone she met.

Mooney dedicated her life to improving and passing drunk driving laws. She served as MADD's president from 2008 to 2011 and had been a volunteer with the organization for many years.

Her fellow MADD volunteers said it never mattered whether she was president or a humble volunteer; she put her whole heart into whatever she put her mind to.

Mooney's funeral service is set for Oct. 20 at Grace Bible Church - Anderson in College Station beginning at 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Oaklawn cemetery in Somerville beginning at 1 p.m.

A benefit fund has been set up in Mooney's name that will go to the MADD organization. You can make contributions by writing a check to Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, in care of CFBV Laura Mooney Fund benefitting Mothers Against Drunk Driving, P.O. Box 2622, Bryan, TX, 77805 - 2622.

RELATED: College Station postpones events in wake of the passing of Laura Mooney

RELATED: 'Her very presence of not being there is going to be difficult': Laura Mooney remembered as a woman of passion, confidence