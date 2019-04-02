BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Texas Avenue is receiving a "face-lift."

Asphalt in the stretch between SH21 in Bryan and George Bush Drive in College Station will be replaced with new pavement markings, according to TxDOT.

Work is planned to begin Monday night and last a few months. TxDOT saying most of the work will occur Sunday nights to Friday morning, during the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

There will be various lanes that will be closed during the night hours, but lanes will be reopened each morning. TxDOT said the construction should not effect the daily road conditions for drivers.

The maintenance contract is for $2.5 million with Knife River Corporation.