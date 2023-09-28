Power outage strikes Gatesville, Coryell County Sheriff's Office

GATESVILLE, Texas — UPDATE: As of 5 p.m., Texas-New Mexico Power said the outage was no longer affecting residents.
A large portion of the city of Gatesville was reportedly without power on Thursday, Sept. 28, along with the Coryell County Sheriff's Office.
An outage map from Texas-New Mexico Power said nearly 900 residents had been affected by the outage in Gatesville.
Texas-New Mexico Power said the estimated restoration time for the outage was 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.
The Coryell County Sheriff's Office said the 911 system was still up and running for emergency traffic, but asked residents to call the Dispatch cell phone at 254-404-5786 for all non-emergency calls.
