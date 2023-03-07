Crunch The Cost: 'It's not about the money' this Independence Day for one local family

A family unites for Independence Day weekend amid inflation hiking up prices.

NAVASOTA, Texas — With Independence Day ahead, prices on grocery items have increased this year, like food and other holiday items.

In the midst of COVID-19, family reunions and gatherings are at risk; stripping families of quality time and one couple considered this celebration to bring that love back.

Felicia Ward and her husband, Michael, felt the missing peace of unity during the pandemic, beginning 'People's Day' in an effort to bring others back together.

"It's like once a year thing that we want to contribute back and we don't have like family reunions anymore, ever since the pandemic we don't have nothing like one on one with our family," Ward said. "So every year, everybody get together, they get to see everybody, it's like a family reunion/people's day," she said.

They say it's the 'People's Day' because many African Americans, such as herself, celebrate independence on Juneteenth.

Food, family, fun and fireworks are just what make Ward's heart smile, saying "That's where I get my joy at."

Despite rising food and beverage prices, merchandise like hot dogs and pool toys are steady.

However, when it comes to family, the Wards say there's is no price tag.

"The greatest joy is what you get from the people you're sharing it with," she said. "It's not always about money or materialistic things, that's the problem with the world. You're missing the love and spending time with each other."

Ward and her husband welcomed family, friends and even KAGS to their family affair leading up to the 4th of July; Dedicated to bringing people together no matter the cost.

"So that's what I do, I get my joy from seeing everybody else happy, it doesn't matter how much money I spent," she said.