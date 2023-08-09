College Station Cemetery celebrates 75th Anniversary with state historical marker designation

The College Station Cemetery celebrated its 75th anniversary with a state historical marker designation and one local resident described her personal connection.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For the past 75 years, the College Station Cemetery has been the resting place for over 4,000 citizens.

Today, it became a state historical marker.

“Here we have four presidents of (Texas) A&M who are buried here, we have five of the original six city council members, so this is really historic place. And since I grew up here, I know an awful lot of the names in the tombstones around here,” described member of the Historical Preservation Committee, Sherry Frisk.

However, for Frisk, a longtime resident, this historical designation has a deeper meaning.

“The most wonderful residents that I remember were my parents, Manning and Nita Smith. He has been memorialized on this marker also, which was not my doing," she noted. "His name was chosen by the Texas Historical Commission who actually writes these inscriptions for historical markers.”

This cemetery holds decades of memories and residents hope new generations will treasure its significance, even after they're gone.

Frisk illustrated her hopes, “It's quiet and it’s a nice place. I know students go a lot of places to study and this might be an odd place to study. but it’s a nice cemetery, and as I tell most people, to me, it's not a place of death, it’s a place of living history.”