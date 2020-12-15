CSPD wives raising scholarship money with fundraiser

The College Station Police Officers Wives association is selling t-shirts to raise scholarship money for children of law enforcement officials until Jan. 3, 2021.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — If you are looking for a way to support a big part of the community this holiday season, the College Station Police Officers Wives Association is currently hosting a t-shirt fundraiser called, "WeBackOurBlue - #CSPDStrong".

The organization has been so thankful for the community's overall support of local law enforcement, and they are asking people to reach out and think of the families of law enforcement officers.

The money from the t-shirts will go toward a scholarship fund for the children of local officers.

"This was a fundraiser that we could do with COVID that people could support us via the internet without having to expose themselves or come out to something in person," said Trisha Ford, a member of the association.

Another member of the CSPOWA noted their almost decade-old fundraiser is a way to continue to remind the children of law enforcement that there are people that care about them.

"Even whenever their dad or mom is no longer with the police department, they can still get this [scholarship], and we'll still support them even in college," she said.

The shirts will be on sale until January 3, 2021