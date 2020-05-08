Destination Bryan adds two more familiar faces to their new team

In the coming weeks, the new organization will begin working on the groundwork for their new marketing efforts for Bryan.

BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan, the city's new marketing organization, has added two more familiar faces to their staff.

Morgan Key and Chris Riggins were formerly a part of Experience Bryan-College Station before it disbanded. Now, they are joining former Experience B-CS VP/ current Destination Bryan Executive Director John Friebele to help further the city's tourism efforts.

“We’re excited to get started telling the story of Bryan as a vibrant community that is proud of its heritage, home to diverse cultures, festivals and events, and offers unique experiences to our visitors,” Riggins said in a press release.

Destination Bryan will be working to promote festivals and events as they make their way into the community. They will also work on promoting attractions like Historic Downtown Bryan, Lake Walk Town Center, Aggieland Safari, and Messina Hof Winery & Resort.