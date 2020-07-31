Does your child need a pal? Parks Pals are available for adoption soon in College Station

1,220 Park Pals are waiting for their forever home, and adopters can get a free pool entry for 2021!

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Do you know a child who may need a pal during these unprecedented times? If you do, bring them over to the Meyer Senior & Community Center on August 15 for a drive-thru Parks Pal Adopt-A-Thon!

College Station Parks and Recreation and Brazos Valley Marine Corps League is hosting the free drive-thru adoption from from 8AM-12PM . 1,220 Park Pals are waiting for their forever home, and when you pick them up, they’ll come with a certificate of adoption, a 30-day adventure log, and a coloring sheet.

Adopters who fill out their 30-day adventure log and return it by November 30 will be able to get a free pool entry for the 2021 pool season, and get entered into a drawing for one free Family Swim Pass for up to five family members.

Participants can submit their adventure logs online, in person at the College Station Parks and Recreation Department, or by mail at City of College Station, Parks & Recreation Department, P.O. Box 9960, College Station, TX 77842

For more information on how to adopt a Park Pal, or for some adventure ideas, click HERE.