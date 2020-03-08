Drive-thru facemask distribution scheduled for Friday in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Texas — The United Way of the Brazos Valley is partnering with Luminant to give away around 4,000 free facemasks donated by Robertson County Emergency Management.
The drive-thru event will be held on Friday, August 7, from 7 AM-9 AM at the Pridgeon Center in Franklin, TX. The free facemasks will be given in bundles of five, with one bundle being limited per car while supplies last.
There is no cost, registration or ID required to get a free bundle. United Way staff and Luminant volunteers will be handing out the facemasks through resident's passenger windows of their car.
In July the United Way successfully distributed around 16,000 facemasks to Brazos Valley residents.