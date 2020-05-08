Ever wish you could just type something in a computer and have your chores done? That’s exactly what two companies are working toward at large venues in Texas.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As the Brazos Valley gears up for a modified football season at Texas A&M so is the sports world.

There’s a new partnership between companies that hopes to keep fans at future games safe and healthy.

Given the pandemic, people are doing a lot more cleaning these days.

Do you ever wish you could just type something in a computer and have your chores done for you?

That’s exactly what a partnership between Lucid Drone Technologies and Perpetual Motion wants to do for large venues like Kyle Field.

They are offering American-made drones and an antimicrobial disinfectant that is safe for the environment, people and pets.

Their drones are 56 inches in diameter and would fly over venues while spraying that disinfectant to efficiently clean them.

“With the value of the drone, you create a greater degree of separation between the user and potentially contaminated surfaces, said Andrew Asher, the Co-Founder and CEO of Lucid Drone Technologies.

He and the folks at Perpetual Motion said both companies were excited to work with venues like A&M's Kyle Field

“Texas A&M is really a leader in this space especially on the athletic front. So to be down here in college station, working with them and their facilities crew, it truly is a privilege,” Asher said, “and we’re just really enjoying this opportunity to use our drone technology to do the most amount of good.”

Lucid Drone Technologies and Perpetual Motion have another big announcement coming next week.