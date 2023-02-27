Dutch Bros' Dutch Luv Campaign raises over $13,000 for local food banks

The campaign has raised over $13,000 for local food banks from Dutch Bros locations in Waco, Killeen and College Station.

BRAZOS BEND, Texas — On Monday, Feb. 27, Dutch Bros Coffee Company locations in Waco, Killeen and College Station raised more than $13,500 for local food banks on its annual Dutch Luv Day.

17 years ago, the Dutch Bros Coffee Company created Dutch Luv Day, where the company donates $1 from every drink sold to the community they serve.

"Every February Dutch Bros does a company wide day where local operations partner with local food banks and so we were able to raise $900,000 company wide and locally in the College Station-Bryan, Killeen, Waco, and Temple area we were able to raise $13,500," said Dutch Bros Waco Regional Operator, Jackson Luckin.

This money will go towards the fight against food insecurity, which has been a issue for organizations like the Brazos Valley Food Bank. They been facing a lack of funding due to many factors, according to Brazos Valley Food Bank Communications Coordinator Amanda Stark.

"The hunger doesn’t follow the calendar year, and just because its not the winter time, which is traditionally the giving season, there are still people out there who are hungry and in need and our programs are still running," said Stark. "The food that we get from government contracts, everybody is kind of struggling with inflation prices and just the way the market is working right now, so this profit share campaign will be a big help in letting us source more food to distribute to our partners."

The company also holds their status as a part of something greater for the local community very highly.