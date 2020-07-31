Experience BCS 2020 Tourism Impact Awards announced; KAGS honored as recipient

Recipients are nominated for having a positive impact on the travel and tourism industry, as well as the economy in Bryan-College Station.

BRYAN, Texas — Experience Bryan-College Station announced their 2020 Tourism Impact Awards. Local organizations/community members have been recognized, with KAGS being honored as one of the recipients.

The Tourism Impact Awards are given to those who are nominated by the BCS community for having a positive impact on the travel and tourism industry, as well as the economy in Bryan-College Station.

"Each of the awarded organizations and individuals were nominated and selected based on their exemplary work ethic, efforts provided to the community during COVID-19, and willingness to put others before themselves," Experience BCS announced in their press release.

Awards were given to the following people and organizations:

Marketing Hometown Hero Award – KAGS TV

– KAGS TV Sports & Events Hometown Hero Award – Mary Beth Henthorne (Texas A&M Assistant Professor with Health and Kinesiology)

– Mary Beth Henthorne (Texas A&M Assistant Professor with Health and Kinesiology) Conventions Hometown Hero Award – Kristi Hosea (Texas Crime Prevention Association)

– Kristi Hosea (Texas Crime Prevention Association) Exceptional Service Associate Award – Micah Turner (Phillips Event Center)

– Micah Turner (Phillips Event Center) Outstanding Service Provider Award – The RK Group (The George Hotel and Cavalry Court Hotel)

– The RK Group (The George Hotel and Cavalry Court Hotel) Howdy Crew Member of the Year – David Green

– David Green Community Champions Award – Wade and Mary Beckman, Kristy Petty, and Hugh Stearns (Brazos Feed it Forward Fundraiser) , and Katelyn Brown (Downtown Bryan Association, #AtHomeInBCS Campaign)

– Wade and Mary Beckman, Kristy Petty, and Hugh Stearns (Brazos Feed it Forward Fundraiser) , and Katelyn Brown (Downtown Bryan Association, #AtHomeInBCS Campaign) Destination Development Award – Santa’s Wonderland