First blessings box has landed in Bryan

Bryan woman Samantha Moore created blessing boxes throughout neighborhoods and unveiled the first Pink Box in Bryan.

BRYAN, Texas — We're three days into the new year, yet one Bryan woman is already marking off one of her New Year resolutions.

Bryan native, Samantha Moore's vision to help the Brazos valley became clearer in 2023 as she unveiled her first blessings box in Bryan. If you travel throughout BCS neighborhoods, you'll see pink. The Pink Box BCS, created by Moore in December of 2022. A blessings box contains of an array of items where anyone can come and take whatever household or food items needed.

This will be the second Pink Box location and the first in Bryan.

"This one contains pretty much the first thing the first pink box has hygiene kits, snack packs, pampers, and non perishable foods, even if the pampers are open," said Moore. "I know a lot of parents message me asking me that," said Moore. "Just in a new location."

She ended the year, revealing the first blessings box in South College station then unveiling the other on Monday with resolutions to expand.

"2022 it was just our starting process, getting the first box up, kind of brainstorming where wanna go in 2023, what areas," said Moore. She questioned, "how we can expand?"

While the year is off to a new start, helping hands are needed to build more throughout BCS neighborhoods and her father doing the hard labor of the boxes.

"We are looking for right now is people to help sponsor boxes, the cost of a box is about $100 give or take," said Moore. "That pays for all the supplies we need to start a new location."

Any help they can get. From canned foods, toothbrushes, all the way to pampers, are all welcomed items. Also, this one will serve more people and be easily accessible to the public.

"What we learned going in last year was to put ourselves out there more. Start working with more businesses, and just trying to figure out what locations we can out these at throughout Bryan-College Station."

Painting the BCS area pink, one blessing box at a time.