Brazos Valley food bank explains how recent bills will help local residents

Texas food banks received well-needed relief from the three new bills approved by the Texas Legislature.

BRYAN, Brazos County — The Feeding Texas network of food banks successfully advocated for three bills, updating the snap vehicle asset test, implementing pre release snap registration which ensures formerly incarcerated Texans have resources for food, and an exemption from transportation taxes.

As a result of these bills passing, the Brazos Valley Food Bank can now go from 36 truck loads of fresh produce every two years to 74 loads with funding.

"The Surplus Agricultural Grant used to be a $10 million item for all Texas food banks there’s 21 of us so we split hat money so that’s for every 2 years and we were able to get that doubled in this budget so now its $20 million,” explained Brazos Valley Food Bank Executive Director, Theresa Mangapora.

The other two bills focus on SNAP benefits and who will now be eligible for the benefits provided.

“What that means locally, is that there's gonna be some people that maybe weren't eligible for SNAP that maybe eligible for SMAP now because the value of a used car was increased some," said Mangapora. "Not quite $10,000 and you can actually have a second car and that value went from $4,000 to $8,000.”

A long with these funds, people exiting the criminal justice system will get a much-needed boost to start their new lives to help them better integrate into society.

“It is difficult for folks who have been in prison to find jobs especially right away, so the idea is, lets at least give them some foundational basic benefits that they need when they get out. They can actually apply while they're in and they’ll walk out of prison with their SNAP or EBT card,” Mangapora said.