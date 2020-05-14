Four Brazos Valley nonprofits awarded funds for coronavirus relief

The grant funding will be used on continuing efforts to help nonprofits provide critical services supporting local residents.

BRYAN, Texas — The Communities Foundation of Texas has awarded $28,500 to 4 local nonprofit organizations for COVID-19 relief efforts .

The grant funding is part of a $1 million donation from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas to help nonprofits provide critical services supporting local residents and families who are most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The four nonprofits receiving funding in the Brazos Valley are the Brazos Valley Council of Government, the Brazos Valley Area Agency on Aging, the Brazos Valley Food Bank, and CHI St. Joseph Hospital.

The Brazos Valley Council of Government received a $10,000 grant to continue its efforts in distributing PPE to medical facilities in the 7-county region of the Brazos Valley.

The Brazos Valley Area Agency on Aging received $3,000 to support its efforts in providing Brazos Valley elderly residents with meals and grocery delivery.

The Brazos Valley Food Bank received $3,000 to continue serving low-income and home-bound seniors including meals and grocery delivery during the pandemic.

Lastly, CHI St. Joseph received a $12,500 grant to help healthcare workers with childcare throughout its Brazos Valley health care network.