Four orphaned siblings surprised with fully furnished house in Grosebeck

The four siblings, ages 8 through 18, were separated after their parents died in a car accident last year. Now, they are reunited under one roof.

GROESBECK, Texas — Four siblings, who were separated after their parents' fatal car accident in 2019, were surprised with a new home that will allow them to live together as a family again.

Family and friends joined the four children at the surprise unveiling. Bryston, Camden, Kovan and Jaylee - along with their grandmother - were gifted with a fully furnished, three bedroom, two bathroom house in Grosebeck.

The family had been wishing to be reunited, living under the same roof since their parents passed away. Now, that wish has been granted and all four brothers and sisters.

The gift was possible through a months-long effort by the Kailee Mills Foundation, a nonprofit organization established to promote seat belt use and assist families of those killed in unrestrained car crashes.

Four siblings surprised with fully furnished home 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3