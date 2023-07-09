Fun Run to support veterans in Central Texas

A&M Central Texas Military and Veteran Services to hold Fun Run to support veteran students.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — If you're looking to do something fun to do this weekend while giving back, A&M Central Texas is hosting a Fun Run for their student veterans.

The event is hosted by the Military and Veteran Services office and will benefit the veteran student organization on campus.

Tickets are $10 each for the run that'll be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 9. Click here to find tickets.

Veterans like Joseph Piopelle who attend A&M Central Texas, knows the impact a community event like this can have on his life.

"You leave something for the people behind you," Piopelle said.

Piopelle said he tried to get a college education, but wasn't able to afford it, and eventually joined the U.S. Army.

After serving, he felt it was time to try and go back to get his degree.

While at A&M Central, he found a community that took care of him and made him feel a sense of comradery he had felt while serving his country.

However, for veterans like him, some will come back from service and try to get an education, but run into challenges that hurt his chances at being successful in the end.

"We've done a lot of training and education but sometimes that isn't always transferable to the civilian sector," Director of Military and Veteran Services at A&M Central Joshua Missouri said.

That's why Missouri's department is such a vital on-campus organization for people like Piopelle. They put together events that bring veterans on campus together, and provide tools to those students to help with their future academic success, making events like the upcoming Fun Run so important.

All proceeds from the events will go back to the veterans at the university.

To find out more on Saturdays event, click here.