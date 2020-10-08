Give a little to local non-profits that give a lot during the 2nd annual Brazos Valley Gives event

The event gives residents 18 hours to donate to local non-profit organizations in the area, supporting them and thanking them for all they do for the community.

BRYAN, Texas — Non-profit organizations work hard to take care of the communities they serve, and now it's our turn to give back to them. The Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley is hosting their second annual Brazos Valley Gives event on October 27, 2020, and registration is now open for non-profit organizations to participate.

The event gives Brazos Valley residents 18 hours to donate online to local non-profit organizations in the area, supporting them and thanking them for all they do for our community. All donations will go to the donor's charity of choice, and all non-profit organizations are encouraged to sign up and participate in the giving day.

Last year, more than 100 non-profits participated in Brazos Valley Gives, with 100 percent of them receiving a financial benefit from the $363,686 that Brazos Valley residents raised.

If you are a 501(c)(3) non-profit interested in participating in this event, visit brazosvalleygives.org to register. Registration ends September 18, and Early Bird registration ends August 21. Those who register early will be eligible for a $500 prize.