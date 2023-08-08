Goodwill offering back to school sales while encouraging kids to read more

Texas Goodwill's are offering even lower prices for clothing items and are having free books for children to prepare them for the school year.

BRYAN, Texas — Goodwill has been an essential resource for the community during inflation and now with the back to school season starting again, they hope to do more.

"One things we wanted to do this year is really focus on how we can deliver cost savings to our community. So part of that is everybody knows the color dots on Fridays, there's a certain color sticker that means 50% off, but we upped the game and on Mondays those color dots are gonna be one dollar," explained Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries Communication Coordinator, Christiana Swanson.

This deal requires zero paperwork and is open to everyone looking for back to school deals on jeans, jackets and shirts.

However, their newest program is inspiring kids to read more.

"We've got kids in schools and we know how important that early literacy is I mean its crazy that stats by third grade how that sets the trajectory for education," said Swanson.

In the last two months, Goodwill has given away over 8,000 books and wants to get to 10,000 books in total to the community by the end of the month.

"We've all taken it to heart want to put books in the hands of kids that want to read and the worst case if they don't like the book they can donate it right back and get a new one," Swanson explained.

In addition to providing discounts, Goodwill will be participating in the annual Texas sales tax holiday during this year's tax free weekend.

