Gr8 Laundry in College Station is providing warmth for those in need this winter

Gr8 Laundry is teaming up with Hope's Locker to help homeless children throughout the BCS to host a coat and blanket drive.

BRYAN, Texas — As November, comes to an end, December wind chills are breezing through the Brazos valley, with one local laundromat looking to give children in need a warm relief.

Gr8 Laundry is a wash-and-fold laundromat in College Station that's teaming up with Hope's Locker, an organization that helps homeless children within Bryan-ISD to host a coats and blankets drive.

Manager Jaci Jennings explained how thrilled they are to provide some extra layers for the holidays. However, they are in need of more donations from people to continue their campaign. It's the gift of warmth they're trying to give to the community.

Jennings shared how winter storm URI left people in the BCS area without water and power, prompting her to spring into action to help out. As a result, it made her roll into action to ensure even in the worst conditions, they can be a beacon of warmth to warm up the hearts of children within BISD.

"For us to be able to reach out and help however we can, it makes us feel good with what little bit we can do," said Jennings. "We'll have it during most of December, also and they can just bring them in and they don't have to be cleaned, we will laundry them ourselves, then we'll wrap them up to give to people to choose what they need."

This applies to children of all ages, with their goal being clear as day.