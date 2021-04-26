Grimes County officials need your help to locate a missing teen

BEDIAS, Texas — The Grimes County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help to locate a missing teenage girl. Martasia Chambers was last seen in the 22000 block of West Street in Bedias, Texas about 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Authorities believe she may have left with someone to go to the Houston Area. Family members reported to law enforcement Martasia suffers from a medical condition that could lead to harm if she is not located.
If you have seen her or have any information, you are asked to please contact the Grimes County Sheriff's Office at 936-873-2151.