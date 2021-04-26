Grimes County officials need your help to locate a missing teen

Authorities believe 17-year-old Martasia Chambers may have left with someone to go to Houston. Her family is concerned because she suffers from a medical condition.

BEDIAS, Texas — The Grimes County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help to locate a missing teenage girl. Martasia Chambers was last seen in the 22000 block of West Street in Bedias, Texas about 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Authorities believe she may have left with someone to go to the Houston Area. Family members reported to law enforcement Martasia suffers from a medical condition that could lead to harm if she is not located.