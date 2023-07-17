H-E-B's Summer of Sharing comes to Bryan for the first time

H-E-B'S Mobile Kitchen kicked off their Summer of Sharing tour in Bryan for the first time with the hope of feeding over 1,000 families.

BRYAN, Texas — H-E-B’s hunger relief team is firing up with mobile kitchen to serve the Brazos Valley for the first time.

“H-E-B has a program called Summer of Sharing that we’ve been doing for several years in San Antonio, but for the first time this year, we expanded to the Houston area and its kicking off here in Bryan-College Station and really we chose this location because of the incredible relationship we’ve had with this food bank the many many years we have been working together,” said Lacey Dalcour, Public Affairs for H-E-B when talking about the program's mission.

For some families, the summer months can be a time of uncertainty, and the food bank has been trying its hardest to keep up with increased local needs.

“During the summer, pantries are seeing increased visitors, increased need, and we are seeing depleted resources here at the food bank, so this is a wonderful opportunity where we’re able to partner with H-E-B and kind of add some additional food and school supplies to this community," said Brazos Valley Food Bank's Operations Director, Ebony Knight.

Over the years, the program has been successful across the Lone Star State.

“In 2022 alone we donated over 32.6 million pounds of food which is just about 20+ million meals for families,” said Dalcour.

This drive thru event will provide Bryan and College Station ISD families with a hot meal, school supplies, bags of food items, as well has information about SNAP benefits.

"This event is extra special because we’re gonna serve 1,000 families in two and a half hours so what that looks like is we have 700 pre-registered families that we’re expecting to see," explained Knight.