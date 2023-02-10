Two Bryan natives decided to open a Hispanic-owned & operated gym to promote health & fitness among the Hispanic and Latino community

BRYAN, Texas — Amid a month filled with celebrations and fiestas featuring savory dishes like empanadas, enchiladas, and more that allow people to taste the rich culture of Hispanics and Latinos during Hispanic Heritage Month; two business owners are taking a different approach to enrich the Hispanic community, promoting fitness.

While the Hispanic culture is more widely known for its extensive range of broadly recognized food dishes, Bryan natives Isabel Villeda and Jesse Martinez wanted to bring something different to the Bryan College Station community. In 2018, the pair opened Avenge Fitness, largely populated with Hispanics & Latinos.

In the world of fitness, everyone has their own desired body and health goals. Many work to achieve those goals or describe it as, their 'revenge' body which is how the the pair formed the name.

"The name came inspired from the Avengers, but then also wanting to venge your fitness or those barriers you put yourself between," said Villeda.

In exchange, they wanted to break the language barrier that prevents many Hispanics or Latinos from attending a box-style type gym.

"I do think it's important for us to bring fitness to this community because a lot of the time it stops Latinos from walking into a big box gym," she said. "They think that there's not gonna be anybody that speaks their language or they're gonna feel out of place."

The Hispanic-owned gym is a space where locals can feel comfortable and be embraced culturally among staff. Several members of Avenge Fitness are small business owners of taquerias, Mexican restaurants, and more Villeda explained.

Their mission—'Change Your Life With Us' works to empower the members that make up the gym whether you're a fitness beginner or elite competitor.