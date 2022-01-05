'We did this for my mother' | Historic East Side home gets exterior renovations thanks to city program

Volunteers spent their Saturday repairing a historic Dignowity Hill home supporting multiple generations of a San Antonio family.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The city of San Antonio has several programs aimed at preserving some of the oldest houses in need.

A home in Dignowity Hill that the city estimates was built in 1895 got some significant work done at no cost to the homeowner.

The home which has supported multiple generations of a San Antonio family will now get some additional life.

Since 1955, women have been a fixture in the east side home. Josie Trevino has five daughters, two of them still take care of her.

"She used to say, I may not have sons, but y'all are worse than the boys," Katie Rojas, Trevino's oldest daughter made that remark while holding a family photograph. Trevino, who has dementia, had a smile across her face.

Her daughters say it was stressful trying to keep the house in good shape.

“My mom always wanted to have her house looking nice, and since we’ve been living on a fixed income, it was hard," Francis Muzquiz, Trevino's fourth oldest daughter said over the phone.

Muzquiz had to file a request with the City of San Antonio's Office of Historic Preservation to install a wheelchair ramp.

She says after the request was made in March, their caseworker went a step further and told the family Trevino's house qualified for additional repairs at no charge.

“[Edward Hall with the Rehabbers Club] said, we’re trying to help keep your mom and your family in your home,” Muzquiz said.

On Saturday, volunteers from across the city performed substantial work on the home like foundation skirting, installing window screens and porch columns, making trim repairs, and painting the home's exterior at no cost to the homeowner.

“My mother said when my dad passed, she said, ‘your daddy left me here, this is where I want to stay,’ so we’ve been pushing and pulling and trying to make sure my mama stays there,” Muzquiz said.

Muzquiz believes without her faith, none of this could have become a reality.

“I was praying to my Lord and I said, God, I need to help my mom and my sisters, but I don’t know how. That was in March, and that’s when Mr. Hall called me, and that’s how we got it started,” Muzquiz said.

According to Trevino's family, the porch and roof are next on the list of repairs.