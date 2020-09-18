Huntsville joining College Station and over 140 others as 'Film Friendly' community

Since 2007, The Texas Film Commission has attracted more than 154,000 production jobs across the state, bringing in around $1.5 billion in local spending.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Huntsville is joining the ranks of more than 140 Film Friendly communities across Texas. In July, Gov. Abbott added College Station to the list, and Huntsville as a new addition could help entice more film productions to the Brazos Valley to help grow local jobs and the economy.

To be deemed "Film Friendly" the city has to complete the Texas Film Commission's multi-step training and certification process about media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in the community.

"Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are readied to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents as well as spurring on-site spending at local small businesses. And I am proud of all that the Texas Film Commission has accomplished in helping communities like Huntsville begin to open their economy," said Abbott in a release.

