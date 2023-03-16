Women's History Month: looking at the worlds of construction and electricity from a woman's perspective

Verónica Lake Nuñez spoke on how being seen as an equal in male-dominated fields in construction has its challenges as a woman.

BRYAN, Texas — As KAGS continues to highlight women in male-dominated industries and those making a difference, a Bryan woman is making a splash in the electrical sign industry.

Verónica Lake Nuñez is an electrical sign contractor, which can be challenging for women to navigate, since it's a historically male-dominated industry. She even has her apprentice electricians license and owns her own sign company.

"It can be challenging because as a woman you're kind of looked down on as you know we're not as knowledgeable in the construction industry," Nuñez said.

Women only make up 4.4% of electricians, while men account for 94%, according to a career database. This number also stretches into the field of construction, as men overwhelmingly dominate the gender numbers in the workplace overwomen.

For Nuñez, her role falls under both categories: construction and electricity.