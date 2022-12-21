A local daycare is showing the importance of giving back this holiday season

Kiddie Academy has collected over 400 food and necessity items for the Brazos County Food Drive, and is looking to teach the importance of giving back.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Christmas is just days away, and the theme of giving back to your community has been a common theme throughout the Brazos Valley this holiday season. Here in the Brazos Valley, a local daycare has given back to families by collecting hundreds of items for the Brazos County food drive.

Kiddie Academy, a daycare in College Station, starting giving back to the community in 2021 in the hopes that they will exceed their previous year's expectations while also teaching their students about giving back. Additionally, the daycare has collected over 400 food and necessity items to donate the food drive.

Director Catherine Calvert said they began collecting last year with many in the community getting involved to help.

"Our parents are wonderful and they definitely come together as far as the community approach helping support those in the Bryan-College station area," said Calvert. "The kiddos are elated to come in and give so it was a nice learning opportunity for the children as well."

Other organizations around the Brazos Valley have been busy doing their part in taking care of those in need as well. Last week, the Bryan Independent School District announced which family they would be building a home for a local family in need as well.

"What it looks like to give back to the community but not receive anything back in return but kindness and love for what they've done," BISD Secretary, Felecia Benford added.

In College Station, Kiddie Academy is looking to distribute their own holiday blessings by teaching the importance of giving back at an early age.