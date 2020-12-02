HOUSTON — Great news!

The man who lost his wedding ring at the Chevron Houston Marathon last month has been found.

A friend saw the post about the ring on KHOU 11's Facebook page and let the man's wife know.

She said he was a volunteer at the marathon and was just sick about losing his ring.

It was another volunteer who found the ring and KHOU 11 News was contacted to see if we could help reunite it with its owner.

Thanks to the 4,800 Facebook fans who shared our post, it worked!

Now, Charlie and his wife Mary Ann will have the ring back just in time for Valentine's Day.

