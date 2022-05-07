John Pollock, the Chief Deputy for the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, said that the goal of this program is to eliminate the use and distribution of narcotics.

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — Burleson County Law enforcement agencies introduced their new K9s at the Caldwell Civic Center on July 5.

According to law officials, the dogs will be used to track down narcotics in Burleson County.

John Pollock, the Chief Deputy for the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, said that the goal of this program is to eliminate the use and distribution of narcotics in Burleson County and surrounding areas.

“Our goal is simply to identify, locate, and arrest those who deal, use, or possess narcotics in this county,” said Pollock.

Coleman Decker, a police officer, is the handler of the new K9, Riggs. Decker said Riggs has already been able to help with nine arrests, located a person, and found drugs.

Decker told KAGS that Riggs’ first time with him was surprising because he was able to find the person they were looking for.

“You blow out the other side of the brush, and whenever you come up the other side of the brush, he just sprints and goes right to the guy, and he’s just standing there being like, hey, he’s laying here in a shallow creek where I wouldn’t have seen him if I had just been looking,” said Decker.

Deputy Marshall Bengs with the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office also introduced his K9 named Judge.

Decker said that these K9s can help develop probable cause on traffic stops and other investigations because their noses can track certain drugs.

“We don’t have enough probable cause to search the vehicle; that’s where myself or whoever else is on the traffic stop will call and will come out and develop that probable cause for them,” said Decker.

K9s4COPs is a Texas-based nonprofit that provides trained K9 partners to law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and schools worldwide.

The organization K9s4COPs, Dr. Sam Harrison and Julie Harrison, donated to Burleson County law enforcement to help train and support the two new K9 dogs.

This is K-9 Riggs, one of the latest dogs to join Burleson County law enforcement agencies as they work to track narcotics in their area. Hear the story tonight on @KAGSnews at 6 and 10. pic.twitter.com/VTMC93spDT — William Johnson (@willjohnsonnews) July 5, 2022