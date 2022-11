The proceeds from the event will go towards the Leadership Brazos Scholarship Fund.

BRYAN, Texas — The LBAA will be hosting a profit share at Blackwater Draw in Bryan on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m..

There will be live music from Brickyard Kane, craft beer and food from the Blackwater Draw food truck, a silent auction at the event, and more.