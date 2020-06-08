Leadership Brazos applications due Friday

Want to be a leader in the Bryan-College Station community? Leadership Brazos can help.

Leadership Brazos is accepting applications to join the organization's long list of alumni as they work on creating a better future for the Bryan-College Station community.

Leadership Brazos says on their website that their mission is to "promote and foster the development of our community leaders". The program introduces participants to information regarding the community's assets, needs and opportunities, and challenges.

The program also offers the opportunity to discuss these topics with representatives from local industry, government, media and human services officials.

36 participants are selected for the program, and they will meet one day per month over nine months. Applications are chosen and reviewed anonymously by a review panel made up of Chamber Board of Directors and the Leadership Brazos Alumni Association's leadership council.