Let the Christmas festivities begin! Lions Club tree lot opens Black Friday

The Lions Club sold out its Christmas trees within two weeks last year, and it plans to do so again this year.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Once Thanksgiving passes, it’s full steam ahead into December. One nonprofit organization is already preparing for the celebrations at the end of the year.

A truck loaded with 450 Frazer firs made it from Wisconsin to College Station Monday morning.

“We have been selling Christmas trees in the Bryan College Station area for at least 60 years,” said Lions Club Christmas Tree Committee Chair Meredith Childs.

The pandemic was not going to get in the way of the Lions Club’s yearly tradition.

“People want to get out, they want to celebrate. I know people personally that have put trees up November 1st. I really don’t think we’re gonna feel that much of an impact. It is a nonprofit and people really want to support us. We have a lot of the same people that come out every year,” said Childs.

Visitors to the tree lot will be required to wear a mask at all times and there will be sanitizers throughout the lot.

“We have curbside set up to where we have some cones. You just pull up, someone will walk out, [tell us] what size tree would you like, we can take the payment through, put it on their vehicle, or we do free delivery," said Childs.

Holding its annual Christmas tree sale means something different for the Lions Club this year.

“We’ve had to cancel a couple of our fundraisers this year. This is our biggest fundraiser in general for the club and in order for us to be able to continue to help, we need to be able to sell trees to make money and just provide some joy," said Childs