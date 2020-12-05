Home from college, two Bryan siblings decided to turn their spring cleaning into a fun project for the neighborhood.

BRYAN, Texas — People are finding all sorts of ways to stay connected through this pandemic through resources like Zoom or FaceTime, but two Bryan teens are keeping it old school with a fun project in their front yard.

Home from college for weeks now, Rachel and John were really just looking for things to do.

A recent bout of spring cleaning got them to thinking.

John said, “we were about to get rid of a bunch of books or give them away and then my sister had seen some little libraries where she lives.”

So they got some lumber together, and after some trial and error, built a little library for their neighborhood.

“It’s been up for about three weeks. If you wanna take a book you can take a book. If you wanna leave some books you can leave some books,” said John.

With everything going on, these siblings are already seeing that connection work tenfold, with benefits on both sides.

John said, “a lot of people have been walking by and they love it. We’ve had some neighbors who’ve put some books in and they write little book reviews and put them in there.”

“It was just something fun to do with one of my siblings besides staying inside. Being able to meet other people who we don’t see day to day and connecting over books and wanting to share something," Rachel said.

Even when things get back to normal and they return to school, Rachel and John don’t plan to turn the page on their little library.

John said, “My mom had some friends who had someone else we built one for them as well then my aunt wanted one so we built two more of those.”

“We didn’t really think too much about the impact it would have on the community," Rachel said, "but I guess that was just a bonus.”

