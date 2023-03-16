A local doctor reflects on her journey to opening a unique practice in the Brazos Valley

Dr. Chloe Ntaimo, the owner of Empowerment Med Spa, spoke about her over 10-year long journey in medicine and the medical field.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A pioneer in non-surgical aesthetic treatments sat down with KAGS to talk about how her practice is more than just Botox and cosmetic procedures.

Dr. Chloe Ntaimo's skill set evolved as her career in health advanced to fulfill a need in the Brazos Valley. It eventually reached a point to where she could offer a wide variety of solutions and services ranging from Botox and body sculpting for health issues in men and women.

“I started just adding things here and there like laser hair removal, intimate health issues because I realized so many women deal with issues, and I realized 'wow I have the ability to bring this to the Brazos Valley' and it kind of started that way and all of a sudden now we do so much here from a little Botox to intimate issues with men and women helping restore their intimate health concerns.” explained Dr. Chloe.

The Empowerment Med Spa owner helps her patients with their relationships and wants others have the confidence to follow their passions.

“People don’t realize that you can do this even being a mother," explained Dr. Chloe. "I have children, at one point I was a single mom and transitioned from that, and the point is if you have determination you can do it but its not without cost.”

She hopes people will follow their passions no matter the challenges