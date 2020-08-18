Local homeless and domestic abuse shelters remain open during pandemic

Since the coronavirus outbreak in the last couple months, the number of people staying at the shelters have significantly decreased, but doors are always open.

BRYAN, Texas — In a time where being around strangers is not the most comfortable situation, shelters may be seeing a decline in the number of people seeking refuge.

Twin City Missions serves the homeless and domestic abuse victims in the Brazos Valley. Since the coronavirus outbreak in the last couple months, the number of people staying at the shelters have significantly decreased.

“There’s multiple reasons for that we think, certainly one is fear. People are not wanting to come to the shelter because of being in the same facility with people they don’t know...there’s also the stimulus checks that came out. It’s income tax season, so they have money they might not have had otherwise, so they’re using that to take care of their needs," said Twin City Missions director of community relations Ron Crozier.

Twin City Missions is deemed essential during this pandemic, and it takes extra precautions to make sure its doors stay open.

“One of the things we’re doing everyday with every client is they have to do testing. We’re asking them the same health questions every morning, we’re making them wash their hands regularly. We’re taking temperatures everyday. If they leave the facility and come back, then they have to [go through] the same protocol again," said Crozier.

The organization not only continues to provide shelter for the community, but food as well.

“Anybody staying in the shelters are getting three meals a day. We’re also making available to the community a grab and go lunch every Monday through Friday. They can come through around 12-12:30, grab a sack lunch, and take it with them," said Crozier.

He added that help from the community is always welcome, and that staff is still working to make sure the needs of those in need are met.