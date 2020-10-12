Local non-profit encourages you to "Be the Light" in the community this holiday season

“There’s always a need for families for housing and lodging and food expenses. There’s always a need especially here in the hospital in Brazos Valley,” said RMHC.

BRYAN, Texas — Being sick is not fun, especially during the holidays. One local non-profit is encouraging you to "Be the Light" in this community this holiday season.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas has kicked off its annual “Be the Light” campaign. In this unprecedented year, this campaign hopes to bring families together during this difficult time.

“It’s an opportunity for us in the Brazos Valley to light up our family rooms for families that may be staying with us over the holiday times. Especially this holiday season, it’s so unprecedented with families everywhere coming to terms, we need togetherness and so many are separated from their own families because of the pandemic during the holidays,” said Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas Development Manager Tanner Williams.

Throughout the pandemic, the need for resources has remained constant.

“There’s always a need for families for housing and lodging and food expenses. There’s always a need especially here in the hospital in Brazos Valley,” said Williams.

Our Communications Manager Hilary asked to round-up her total at @McDonalds when purchasing her afternoon Diet Coke fuel. Be sure to round-up your total now through December 20th at your local McDonald’s to make a difference for families caring for their sick children. #RMHCCTX pic.twitter.com/LIxdARzzGV — RMHC CTX (@RMHCCTX) December 8, 2020

Because of coronavirus, Ronald McDonald House volunteers will not be participating in Santa's elves this year and delivering presents at the hospital.

“We have Santa’s workshop where donors can go to our website and see how they can help out and to make gift bags for families who are staying in the pediatric units. And we can deliver those gift bags to those families,” said Williams.