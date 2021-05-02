Local nonprofit here to make your vaccination process easier at the Brazos Center

Brazos Valley Center for Independent Living is ready to help people get vaccinated for COVID-19.

BRYAN, Texas — Brazos County is currently in phase 1B of the covid-19 vaccine roll out. This group includes people over the age of 65. Every day that the Brazos Center is administering vaccines, one local nonprofit will be present.

“We got wheelchairs that we can lend out to people, we can send somebody in to assist with them, we help them fill out their paperwork, we have a Spanish speaker, someone who can do sign language,” said Brazos Valley Center for Independent Living Louis Fanmin.

Brazos Valley Center for Independent Living wants to make getting vaccinated an easy process for community members.

"It just makes the vaccine hub more accessible to the community so it’s allowing people who may have issues with being able to walk or stand for long periods of time--which sometimes there can be lines; what we’re doing is helping people get into the lines without issue, just any age any disability so they can also get vaccinated,” said BVCIL office and communications manager Shelby Catron.

You don’t need to sign up ahead of time if you need assistance.

“The parking lot attendants will come running at us or call us on the radio. We will keep an eye out for people who may look like they’re in need of a wheelchair, if they have difficulty getting out of a vehicle or walking, and some people just walk up to us and ask if they can check one out,” said Catron.

In its first full week of operation, the Brazos County COVID-19 vaccination hub at the Brazos Center is set to distribute 5,000 doses of vaccine to local residents. https://t.co/0cbEHSOZFL pic.twitter.com/pSZTk5WVFR — Brazos CEOC (@BrazosTxCEOC) January 29, 2021

The agency is also practicing health protocols to make sure its services are safe to use.

“Every time we get the chair back, we sanitize it at least two times and then just take as many precautions as we can,” said Fanmin.