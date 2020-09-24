Local police departments adjust National Night Out celebrations amid pandemic

Gatherings will have to be smaller and local police departments are asking the community to follow the state's COVID-19 guidelines.

BRYAN, Texas — Every year, law enforcement officers across the nation join the communities they serve to form positive relationships and neighborhood camaraderie in the National Night Out community building campaign.

During a normal year, block parties, festivals and cookouts are hosted with police officers stopping by to mingle. However, due to COVID-19, gatherings will have to be smaller and local police departments are asking the community to follow the state's COVID-19 guidelines.

Even though this year's National Night Out events will look a little different, the College Station Police Department hopes the community still engages in traditional NNO activities like turning on outside lights and holding front porch vigils.

Bryan Police want to remind those celebrating to follow COVID-19 guidelines to keep everyone safe, and Navasota is hosting a socially distanced parade where the community can show support for neighborhood unity.

If you plan on participating in this year's National Night Out, you can register HERE.