Local program offers free masks to businesses who follow proper guidelines

Operation Restart is helping 're-start' local businesses safely, and with new local mask mandates, they're taking their assistance a step further.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Operation Restart is a partnership between Brazos County, the City of Bryan, the City of College Station, and the Brazos County Health District. On the program's website, it says the program helps businesses with "guidelines, best practices, and resources they need to quickly, effectively, and, most importantly, safely “Restart” their businesses based on Governor Abbott’s Open Texas Phase 1 Initiative".

Operation Restart is taking its assistance a step further, as local mandates now require customers and workers to wear face masks inside local businesses. They are now providing face masks for businesses participating with the program, in order for local businesses to help contain the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

“With the recent city and county ordinances requiring face coverings, we felt this was a valuable add on to the Operation Restart Tool Kit. These disposable face masks can assist businesses with customer relations as they require customers to wear face coverings in their places of business. Building consumer confidence is one of the key initiatives for Operation Restart, and everyone wearing masks for the safety of all involved moves us closer to that goal," said CEO of C.C. Creations and Operation Restart Chairman Kenny Lawson in a press release.