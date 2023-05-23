Veteran Service Office temporarily shuts down following lone employee termination

The Local Veterans Service Office in Bryan has shut down due to the termination of a long standing VSO officer. A local veteran weighs in on its significance.

BRYAN, Texas — The Veterans Service Office in Bryan has been temporarily shut down after the Brazos County Commissioners voted to terminate Alfred "Pat" Patterson, a long-standing veteran service officer who helped many get back on their feet.

“Well a lot of veterans are upset that Pat Patterson was relieved of his duty," said Lonny Masterson, a local veteran. "I know that he has done a lot of great things in the community he was a fantastic service officer.”

Some local veterans trust that the future of veteran services can be rebranded for the better.

“Something that we need in the community is a team player that can navigate the different veteran advocacies and different veteran programs and not step on toes, so I understand why the commissioners did it I think in the end it will be great for the community,” explained Masterson.

However, there are still multiple resources available and looking out for local veterans.

“There's still service officers available there is a service officer available at the VA he's not employed by the VA he just has his office there so he can help as many vets a possible," Masterson said. "A lot of the other veteran organizations can also help with claims, so there is gonna be a small void but the other veteran agencies will come together and help take care of it.”

Although Patterson was a leader in the eyes of local veterans, many feel the change will result in a better service for the veteran community.

“A lot of veterans came and rallied behind Patterson because he has helped a lot of people but I know just like a well-oiled machine over time it starts to break down and pat Patterson had no quit in him he just kept going and going,” said Masterson.